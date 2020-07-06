Smart Water Monitoring Market to Set New Growth Story : ABB, Arad Group, AquamatiX

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Global Smart Water Monitoring Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Smart Water Monitoring Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is ABB (Switzerland), Arad Group (Israel), AquamatiX (United Kingdom), Badger Meter (United States), Honeywell Elster (United States), Huawei (China), HydroPoint (United States), IBM (United States), i2O (United Kingdom), Itron (United States), Oracle (United States) and Siemens (Germany)



Demand for quality water management is increasing as the need for water increases and its availability hits a new low. This is also the reason why governments across the world are trying to promote smart water monitoring. Smart Water Monitoring is a solution that simplifies the monitoring of water quality and assists in providing safe water to the population globally. Smart Water Monitoring market is anticipated to have potential growth, due to the constant demand for control of quality and quantity through smart water monitoring techniques. Smart water monitoring is not only used to water utilities and large water plants but is also used at corporate and residential levels.



Market Trend

- Rising need to replace the aging water infrastructure

- Growing Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water



Market Drivers

- Rising need for sustainable water solutions

- Need for a significant reduction in loss due to non-revenue water



Opportunities

- Rising global smart city initiatives

- Government initiatives and regulatory implementations for promoting smart water solutions



Restraints

- Lack of digitally skilled workforce

- The reduced shelf life of smart meters



Challenges

- Difficulty in technology implementation over the legacy infrastructure



