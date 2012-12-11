Smart Windows Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The smart windows market is emerging as a good revenue generator for the actively involved companies. There are a variety of factors responsible for driving this sudden growth. Some of the factors are as follows:



- Growing consumer attention towards energy conservation, green buildings, and fuel efficient transportation

- Larger addressable markets as a result of emerging middle class populations in developing countries



Emergences of new smart window technologies are providing growth opportunities for various companies involved in the smart window value chain.



Smart Windows Market



Segmentation of Smart Window Market



Segmented by technology:



- Passive Smart Window Technology

- Active On-Demand Smart Window Technology

- Photochromic Smart Windows

- Thermochromic Smart Windows



This research study report analyzes the complete global smart window market and provides an overview of market figures, market size, and current trends. The report also analyzes industry growth rate and industry structure along with the recent developments in the smart window market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. This report provides a review of micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Chromogenics, Citala, Asahi Glass, Beijing All Brilliant, Chiefway, Commonwealth, Corning, DuPont, Garware, Gentex, GlasNovations, Guardian Industries, Johnson Laminations, Mitsubishi, Polytron, Sage, Saint-Gobain, Schott, Sekisui, Smart Glass, Solutia (Eastman Chemicals), Toray Plastics, Switch Materials, US e-Chromics, Zeledyne, Ravenbrick, and others.



