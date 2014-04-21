Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- NanoMarkets has now been tracking the smart windows for five years and has produced detailed studies of this market and related businesses including the smart windows materials markets and smart auto glass. Our understanding of new high-tech glass markets has been further enhanced by our studies of BIPV glass, self-healing and self-cleaning glass and various segments of the display glass sector.



As part of our ongoing coverage of the smart windows sector, NanoMarkets has compiled numerous market forecasts in this space for the buildings/construction and aerospace sectors, with breakouts by type of smart windows technology and geographical region served.



In this report, we present a compendium of our eight-year projections in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms. We have updated our forecasts from 2013, both adjusting our numbers for current conditions in the smart windows business and bringing our forecasts up to date with numbers for 2021.



As part of the overall analysis, this report also examines the cost and technical challenges that will have to be overcome for the smart windows markets to make new products a success. In addition, this report also develops a roadmap for the next-generation smart windows technologies, especially with regard to more effective self-dimming and self-cleaning glass, as well as hybrid smart windows/BIPV glass.



About NanoMarkets

NanoMarkets believes that this report will provide guidance to all those interested in the business prospects for smart windows and the technologies that make them possible. NanoMarkets believes that those who will benefit from purchasing this study will include marketing and business development executives in the glazing, coatings, construction, automotive and aerospace industries.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit : http://www.researchmoz.us/smart-windows-markets-2014-2021-report.html



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BIPV Glass Markets-2014 & Beyond



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