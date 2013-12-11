Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2014-2021

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- In the past five years or so, smart (i.e. self-dimming) windows have taken off in both residential and commercial building markets. They are also increasingly used in automobiles and trucks. There are several different smart windows technologies, but all of them are materials plays in one way or another. NanoMarkets believes that, as a result, there are important opportunities for materials firms that are emerging from the smart windows “revolution.”



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The objective of this report is to identify and quantify these opportunities. The report contains a granular eight-year forecast in both volume and value terms as well as an assessment of the strategies being deployed in this market by notable firms.



In this report NanoMarkets discusses the opportunities for materials in smart windows and mirrors using electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, PDLC, SPD and microblinds. The forecasts and analysis cover not only the active smart materials used in these technologies, but also the substrate materials; both plastic and glass. We also examine changing manufacturing patterns within the smart windows sector.



In addition, this report analyzes a number of different business models being used in the smart windows sector and shows how materials play into the total smart windows value chain. We also discuss the role of technology licensing, as well as direct supply of smart coatings and other materials to glass and windows firms.



NanoMarkets has been covering the smart glass business for more than five years and has therefore acquired a deep understanding of the dynamics of the smart windows sector and of materials selection within that sector. We believe that this report will be of vital interest to specialty chemical firms, as well as both display and build glassmakers, along with windows firms.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary

E.1 Notable recent progress in smart windows materials technology

E.2 Opportunities analysis of smart glass materials markets

E.2.1 Specialty chemicals firms

E.2.2 Conventional building and electronic glass firms

E.2.3 Value-added smart-glass firms

E.3 Eight firms to watch in the smart glass materials space

E.4 Emerging business models in the smart windows materials space

E.4 Summary of eight-year forecasts for smart windows materials



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objective and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.3.1 Forecasting methodology

1.4 Plan of this report



Chapter Two: Electrochromic Smart Windows

2.1 Recent developments in electrochromic smart windows and mirrors

2.2 Future directions for electrochromic materials in the smart glass sector

2.2.1 Impact of transition metal hydrides and reflective hydrides

2.2.2 Role of nanomaterials

2.3 Manufacturing trends for electrochromic smart glass

2.4 Substrates: Glass versus film

2.5 Eight-year forecasts of electrochromic materials in smart windows

2.6 Key points made in this chapter



Chapter Three: Photochromic Smart Windows

3.1 Can improved materials help the prospects for photochromic smart windows?

3.2 Hybrid and “pure” photochromic smart glass technology

3.3 Expected trends for substrates and manufacturing

3.4 Eight-year forecasts of photochromic materials in smart windows

3.5 Key points made in this chapter



Chapter Four: Thermochromic Technology

4.1 Recent developments in thermochromic smart windows

4.2 Potential for improvement in thermochromic technology

4.3 Future directions for thermochromic materials in the smart glass sector

4.3.1 Role of nanomaterials

4.3.2 Hybrid technology platforms using thermochromic technology

4.4 Manufacturing trends for thermochromic smart glass

4.5 Substrates: Glass and film

4.6 Eight-year forecasts of thermochromic materials in smart windows

4.7 Key points made in this chapter



Chapter Five: Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

5.1 Current and future trends in SPD materials technology

5.2 Evolution beyond the licensing business model?

5.3 The role of substrate manufacturers in SPD

5.3.1 Potential for substrate improvements

5.4 Expected trends for SPD manufacturing

5.5 Eight-year forecasts of SPD materials in smart windows

5.6 Key points made in this chapter



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Chapter Six: PDLC

6.1 Current and future trends in PDLC materials technology

6.1.1 Potential for cost improvements

6.1.2 Can technology improvements expand the market for PDLC

6.2 The role of substrate manufacturers in PDLC

6.2.1 Potential for substrate improvements

6.3 Expected trends for PDLC manufacturing

6.4 Eight-year forecasts of PDLC materials in smart windows

6.5 Key points made in this chapter



Chapter Seven: Micro-blinds

7.1 Current and future trends in microblind materials technology

7.2 Substrate technologies for microblinds

7.3 Microblind technology and manufacturing trends

7.4 Eight-year forecasts of materials in smart windows

7.5 Key points made in this chapter



Chapter Eight: Summary of Eight-Year Forecasts of Smart Windows Materials

8.1 Summary by type of smart windows technology

8.2 Summary by type of material

8.3 Eight-year forecast by substrate technology

8.4 Eight-year forecast of nanomaterials used in smart windows

8.5 Eight-year forecast by transparent conductors used in smart windows



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