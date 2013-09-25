Redwood City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- ThinkFit, Inc. and Presto Services Inc. have now linked arms to bring the revolutionary fitness product SmartBells Genius to the global marketplace. To further the process David Grove, President and CEO of ThinkFit, Inc. and Peter Radsliff of Presto Services, Inc. have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to raise $50,000 for the product that makes going to the gym virtually unnecessary. The new system is built on ThinkFit’s SmartBells exercise device which has been proven to develop core strength, balance, flexibility and cardiovascular health. It combines the patented hand-held strength building device with an exercise app that includes interactive services by Presto. The effective combination incorporates the device and the user’s smartphone to allow the viewing and execution of easy to follow video training. Services also include real-time motion tracking, feedback during exercise and post workout reporting. Very conveniently all of this specialized attention is delivered by way of the user’s own iPhone or iPod Touch.



To use SmartBells Genius and take full advantage of hundreds of workout videos in dozens of exercise categories, fitness buffs need only to attach the multi-use two-handed weight to their iPhone or iPod Touch to view them right on the device while exercising. Designed for rotational movement and balance, the SmartBells product is also perfect for strength training as well as Yoga, Pilates, Cycling, Boot Camp, Tababta, Floor Work or Weight Lifting with no DVD player, television, tablet or computer necessary. Offering even greater functionality, user’s exercise motions are sensed and tracked so that the app coupled with the associated online service will provide real-time feedback and ongoing motivation.



Simply stated, the SmartBells Genius fitness game changer has combined the ultimate in convenience with a mobile video workouts library and real-time motion tracking to fundamentally improve the exercise experience by showing what to do, how well its being done, and what’s been accomplished. This dynamic combination of interactive features gets to the core of motivation and makes the fitness program fun whether a user is at home or using the system elsewhere.



“The problem with most fitness products is that people don’t know how to use them and they tire of watching the same workout DVD over and over.” said David Grove many exercise apps on the market they don’t solve the core problem. They don’t enhance the exercise experience.” SmartBell Genius solves that issue with its integrated, convenient and enjoyable workouts for beginners or elite athletes alike. Engaging in group fitness settings the product is easy to use and helpful in any fitness endeavor.



Funds raised for the crowdfunding project will go toward the product’s SmartMount feature which safely and securely connects the user’s smartphone to the SmartBells device. Though the design is in place, funds are needed to finish the design for manufacturing. Additionally, tooling, inventory and assembly capital is needed for the product’s first run.



ThinkFit, Inc. and Presto Services are collaborating to bring technology development full-circle. Their ThinkFit Workouts Library and ThinkFit iOS App used in conjunction with SmartBells Genius makes an exceptional use of their extensive experience in technology integration. Their specialties highlight their integrated user designs and online service development.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here