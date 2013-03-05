SmartBowler.com to Offer Professional Bowling Ball Tips for Beginning Bowlers

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- For years, SmartBowler pro shops have provided bowlers at all levels the best in products, services, and guidance to enhance their enjoyment of the game. Their online counterpart, smartbowler.com extends their reach, helping educate bowlers everywhere on bowling balls and staying up to date on new technology. Beginning February 2013, Smartbowler.com will go the extra mile, offering one-on-one consultations and tips to help beginners get started.



Beginning bowlers have a daunting task on selecting a bowling ball; they are accosted with colors, brands, materials, cores, and compositions. Each claims to offer a specific function on the bowling lane. As a result, it’s all too easy for beginning bowlers to just give up and assume a bowling ball is just a bowling ball.



Smartbowler.com prides itself in educating beginning bowlers and assisting them with selecting a ball. Most beginners catch themselves in the excitement of bowling like a professional, choosing the most expensive, heaviest bowling ball for sale without knowing its function. Smartbowler professionals remind bowlers to select a ball that is comfortable and lightweight enough to throw, potentially 23 times per game; aside from ego, there is no reason to select a ball which could risk injury.



Professionals take years to develop a style unique to their form and body; in addition, they recognize not every bowling lane is the same. Starting slow, developing consistency, and adapting to progress from repeated practice is essential. Consequently, it’s important to develop a relationship with the pro shop; while they may not always recommend cheap bowling balls, their discussions will offer professional recommendations to help bowlers excel and perform.



