SmartCustomWriting.com Launches New Custom Essay Writing and Consultancy Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- SmartCustomWriting.com is proud to announce the launch of its updated website offering custom essay writing and consultancy services. SmartCustomWriting.com's team of professional and certified writers provides high-quality custom services including term and research papers, book reports, admission essays, presentations, coursework and much more.



Originally launched in 2001 as a professional writers and consultants group, SmartCustomWriting.com has grown to employ more than 50 specialists. 87 percent of the company's writers hold an MA/MS degree, and 13 percent have completed their PhD. Made up of native English speaking former professors, doctorates and experts, SmartCustomWriting.com's team can provide writing assistance on any subject and topic.



"Our team of writers consists of professionals from a full range of more than a hundred different subjects, and we can handle absolutely any essay topic regardless of the urgency," says an article on the website at SmartCustomWriting.com. "We guarantee that our writers will always deliver completely original non-plagiarized custom essays written exactly by your specifications. Entrusting us with your writing assignments is always a smart choice."



SmartCustomWriting.com is the leading provider of academic and professional custom essay writing with a customer return rate of over 80 percent. Understanding time and budgetary constraints, SmartCustomWriting.com offers the highest quality services at prices that students can afford. New writing inquiries are connected with the best writer available for the project 24 hours a day, and projects with urgent deadlines can always be accommodated.



What sets SmartCustomWriting.com apart is the unique "Evaluate My Paper" option, which provides a free analysis of the assignment prior to ordering the service. This ensures that the writing and pricing processes are clear, and that the assignment is done to the highest standards right from the start. Once the order is placed and detailed instructions given, a personalized essay or paper is created from scratch that reflects the student's preferences and personal style. All rights to the paper then belong to the student to use however he or she desires.



About SmartCustomWriting

SmartCustomWriting was launched in 2001 by a group of young academics providing admissions consultancy based in Los Angeles. Through the years, the company grew significantly in numbers and started providing all types of academic writing services for U.S., Canadian and even UK students. For more information, visit http://www.smartcustomwriting.com.