Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Smarter Social Services - Applications For Informed Care Delivery



Product Synopsis



This report summarizes the status of the UK public sector ICT social services market. It is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time.



Introduction and Landscape



A new report by Kable finds that councils in the UK spent over £70 million on applications and related services for social services in 2012/13.



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Key Features and Benefits

- Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector social services marketplace across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the UK public sector ICT social services marketplace

- Gain insight into the UK public sector ICT local government marketplace



Key Highlights



A new report by Kable finds that councils in the UK spent over £70 million on applications and related services for social services in 2012/13. With social care being councils' largest expenditure overall, and rising costs due to an aging population, local government is exploring how it can save money on the numerous applications used by social services, with rationalisation also serving the business intelligence it needs to deliver smart social services.



1 Executive summary

2 Local Government Application Series

3 Social care applications: market sizing

3.1 Overall top 10 suppliers

3.2 Market segment: opportunities and competition

3.3 Local authority customer types: opportunities and competition

4 Social care applications: IT challenges

4.1 Concerns around sharing confidential information

4.2 Integration with heterogeneous systems

4.3 Single supplier doesn\'t mean integrated case management

4.4 Different ways of recording information

4.5 Timely access to relevant information

4.6 Capturing information for business intelligence

4.7 Hosted applications require more bandwidth

4.8 Need to rationalise hosting technologies

5 Social care applications: procurement trends

5.1 Rationalising applications.

5.1.1 Further opportunities for rationalising suppliers of adults and children\'s systems

5.2 Hosted applications

5.3 Joint procurement of applications

5.4 Applications for shared services



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6 Social care applications: leading suppliers

6.1 Supplier positioning

6.2 Leading supplier profiles

6.2.1 CACI

6.2.2 Capita

6.2.3 CareWorks

6.2.4 Civica

6.2.5 Corelogic

6.2.6 Liquidlogic

6.2.7 Northgate

6.2.8 OLM Systems

6.2.9 Oxford Computer Consultants

6.2.10 Softbox

6.3 Other key suppliers



7 Social care market structure

7.1 Total social care expenditure

7.2 Social care providers

8 Wider challenges in social care

8.1 Transitioning to integrated care

8.1.1 Integration in England

8.1.2 Integration in Scotland

8.1.3 Integration in Wales

8.2 Responding to changes in service demand

8.3 Reducing service expenditure

8.3.1 England

8.3.2 Scotland

8.3.3 Wales

8.4 Delivering self-directed support

8.5 Administering a cap on care costs

8.6 Increasing early intervention



Latest Reports:



ICT Budget And Staffing Trends In The Middle East - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans To 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175867



Product Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 Middle Eastern enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how Middle Eastern enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Middle Eastern enterprises are planning to increase their ICT budget allocations for hardware and IT services in 2013



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The increase in budget allocation for hardware is due to high demand for networking equipment and devices such as tablets and smartphones, whereas increased spending on IT services is mainly driven by increasing demand for desktop services and user support and application development and integration



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their ICT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 130+ ICT decision makers in the Middle East market in H2 2012.



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http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175544



Key Features and Benefits



- Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.

- Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.

- Learn how ICT dollars are being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.

- Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within Middle Eastern organizations.

- Gain insight into with whom Middle Eastern enterprises plan to spend their ICT money.



ICT Priorities In The Middle East - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans To 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175667

Description



Product Synopsis



This report presents the findings from a survey of 137 Middle Eastern enterprises regarding their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which Middle Eastern enterprises are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175667



In order to provide deeper insights into Middle Eastern enterprises' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Enterprises in the Middle East are witnessing a relatively low adoption of cloud computing solutions. The demand for these solutions is expected to increase, with significant portion of respondents planning to invest here through to the end of 2014.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Organizations across the Middle East have gradually started to adopt cloud computing in an effort to minimise costs and reduce burden of IT management.



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