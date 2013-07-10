Smarthotelbooker.com Launches Website Featuring Inexpensive Rates for Hotels

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Statistics reveal more than 148.3 million hotel rooms are booked each year with the average price of a 5 star motel room being more than $250 per night and the cost of airline tickets also averaging $250 per person. Adjusting for food and sightseeing expenses, a typical family of 4 can expect to spend at least $3,000 for a vacation lasting only 3 days and nights. In order to help families lower their cost of lodging during travel, www.smarthotelbooker.com has launched its website offering inexpensive rates for luxury hotels.



David Miller of http://www.smarthotelbooker.com explained, "Our website features greatly discounted rates for a number of 3, 4 and 5 star hotels, as well as budget lodging, around the world. Customers visiting our website may enter the city they wish to travel to, their arrival date and the number of nights they plan to stay. Our website will provide a list of hotels in vicinity of the customer's destination, reviews of each hotel and an option to book their desired hotel online. We cater to both business and tourist markets, offering a description of events and trade shows taking place during their stay and nearby dining and tourist attractions."



Continued Miller, "As one of our featured 5 star hotels, The Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur has proven itself one of the premium choices in the city. This hotel was specifically designed to reflect true Malaysian heritage in its architecture. Offering 300 deluxe rooms and 102 serviced apartments and studios, their rooms are fully furnished with indigenous ceramics, carved wood and textiles, bringing clients luxury, comfort and authentic Asian atmosphere. With featured amenities like a fully equipped gymnasium and spa, this hotel combines elegance with functionality. Beautifully designed in a prime location and filled with warm Asian hospitality, anyone in search of an opulent and exotic getaway will be delighted with this hotel. The discounts available through our website can make this exquisite hotel an affordable addition to almost any vacation."



Said Miller, "The Mandarin Orchard Hotel, a 5 star hotel in Thailand, offers visitors a harmonious blend of traditional Oriental decor and Western contemporary design. Located along the shopping belt of Orchard Road, the hotel is in close proximity to Takashimaya and Paragon and is a mere 5 minute walk from Ion. This hotel offers exceptional culinary choices, and the renowned vibrant nightlife of Singapore is easily accessible via the Orchard and Somerset Mass Rapid Transit stations. These are only a couple of the hotels featured on our website. With our vast selection, we are certain everyone will be able to find a great deal on a room that meets their needs as well as their sense of adventure."



About smarthotelbooker.com

Smarthotelbooker.com is a travel resource for both the business and tourist markets. The site features great hotel deals from 5 star to budget lodging with an emphasis on the Asian markets of Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. For the business traveler, the site incorporates a very comprehensive calendar of trade shows and events.