SMARTLipo Raleigh Launches Their New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- SMARTLipo Raleigh, a laser liposuction and medical aesthetics division of Pure Medical Spa, is excited to announce the launch of their new website.



“I’m definitely excited about the new website,” Says Dr. Melanie Kutz. “I’ve been an anesthesiologist for a long time, but on the side I’ve always wanted to help those with their body sculpturing and weight loss surgery needs. With this website, I can finally launch my SMARTLipo business into the direction that I need to.”



The new SMARTLlipo Raleigh website was made on a custom built CMS, by TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh, North Carolina based web design and online marketing firm. The website was built on the wordpress platform and features a content management system that’s easy for Dr. Melanie Kutz to navigate and update on her own.



“I definitely wanted something to show off pictures of my clients. When you are in the business of Ultherapy and SMARTlipo surgery, you want to be able to show off your patients and show potential customers what exactly you can do for them. This website allows me to do it. It’s easy to use and friendly to those who are non-tech users such as myself.”



About SMARTLipo Raleigh

SMARTLipo Raleigh is part of Pure Medical Spa and offers the latest in weight loss surgery. As an accredited laser liposuction and medical aesthetics practice, it’s no wonder why SMARTLipo Raleigh is the Raleigh weightloss center to visit today. For all of your weight loss information please visit http://www.SmartLipoRaleigh.com or give the team a call today at (919) 441.6226.