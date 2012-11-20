Smartphone and iPhone Repairs on the Rise According to I Fix Your I Owner

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- According to numbers released by a global research and consulting firm, the number of active smartphone users around the world has now exceeded 1 billion. While iPhones still garner the most users, android use is growing rapidly, too. This is no news to i Fix Your i owner, Chris Johncke, who says business is booming in the repair area of cell phones.



"In this information age, people can't stand to be without their smartphones. But, when they drop them in water, have them fall and crack on the cement or buttons wear out, they also can't afford to buy new ones, immediately. That's where we step in. We do iPhone 5 water damage repair, glass screen repair and jack repair service, too, not to mention smart phone repair. It's amazing all the things that can go wrong on the iPhone or smartphone." Johncke says.



While most phones include some sort of warranty, the warranty only covers repairs for a small length of time. After that, it's up to the consumer to get the phone repaired or buy a new one. Johncke explains, "We see HTCs, Motorolas, Samsungs and Blackberries in here all the time, for all sorts of repair, and that's not all. There are a ton of electronic devices like the iTouch or mp3 players consumers need repairing too, not to mention Nintendo DS's etc."



While one would think making phone calls would be the most important feature to smartphone users, according to a recent study by communications giant O2, smartphones users utilize the phone feature less than they do Internet, social networks, games and mp3 features of their phone. Johncke says he sees the same things in the customers he services. "It's one thing when the phone won't work, but heaven forbid the consumer can no longer check Facebook or play Words With Friends. They'll have that phone in here for repair so fast, it will make your head spin. Luckily, we can typically have the repairs done while they wait or they can mail in their devices for repair."



For some consumers, repair is not an option, but with iPhone repair companies like Johncke's, they can trade in their old broken phones and get credit or cash towards a used iPhone or android that does work, without having to pay out the big bucks for a new one. "Most people want to wait until their contracts are up to get the new phones, so they'll put up with a used one until then." Says Johncke. If you happen to have a used older phone laying around, we'll pay cash for that too. We will pay you top dollar for your broken or damaged iPhone. All you have to do is fill out a form and we'll send you back a quote within an hour, you mail in your phone, we send you cash in the form of money order, company check, or paypal. It's as simple as that."



About i Fix Your i:

i Fix Your i is an expert iPhone and Smartphone repair company located in Florida. However, they handle mail-in repairs from all over the country. Additionally, they provide repair for iPod, iTouch and iPads along with other versions of mp3 players and tablets.