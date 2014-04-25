Smartphone and Tablet Gaming Market Research Report in UK - April 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Market Survey On Smartphone And Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014: Market Research Report



Data strongly imply that in recent years, smartphone usage was exceptionally high for many activities – including gaming – not because consumers instinctively enjoyed carrying out the activities on their phones, but because the small-screened devices were – in the absence of tablets – the best available option for portable computing.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: UK app and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14

Market factors

Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline

Games still dominate the biggest app stores

OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing

Companies, brands and innovation

The consumer

Smartphone and tablet OS used

Figure 2: OS on consumer smartphones, February 2014

Figure 3: OS on consumer tablets, February 2014

Gaming frequency by device

Figure 4: Smartphone and tablet gaming frequency, February 2014

Games played on devices

Figure 5: Games played on smartphones and tablets, February 2014

Factors that would increase gameplay

Figure 6: Factors that might induce consumers to play more smartphone or tablet games, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Smartphone growth has stalled

The facts

The implications

0.15% of freemium players contribute 50% of revenue

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Trend: Prepare for the Worst

Trend: Suite Life

Mintel futures: Generation Next



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Market Drivers



Key points

Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline

Figure 7: Ownership of smartphones, tablets, computers and e-readers, November 2009-December 2013

Smartphones and tablets converge in size

Games still dominate the biggest app stores

Figure 8: Number of games in the top 10 and top 50 most downloaded free, paid and top grossing apps in the UK Apple App, Google Play, Amazon App and Windows Phone Stores, March 2014

Figure 9: Manufacturers of tablets owned by consumers or present in consumer households, by brand, June 2013

Google Play Games should bring a more cohesive experience for Android

Big publishers look to extend the console experience into portable devices

OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing

Figure 10: Number of apps in the 100 top grossing apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the top 100 downloaded free apps on the Amazon Appstore that feature in-app purchases, March 2014



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Sony allows for DualShock 3 capability on Xperia smartphones

Nokia Lumia game Dragons Adventure utilises GPS to simulate the real-life journey being made

New ad revenue platform should boost attention

Apple iOS 7 support for MFi game controllers



Market Size, Segmentation and Share



Key points

Market growth shows no sign of slowing

Figure 11: App and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14

UK iOS revenue: three quarters-freemium

Figure 12: iOS revenue share by business model, by territory, for apps sold for tablets and smartphones January 2014

Games usage increases 66% year on year

Figure 13: Year-on-year growth in usage of mobile applications, by category, 2012-13

0.15% of all freemium players contribute 50% of all revenue

Figure 14: Total number of freemium game users who made an in-app purchase during January 2014, and the number of purchases made

Figure 15: Consumers who made an in-app purchase by percentile of total revenue generated, January 2014

iOS users most likely to have games downloaded

Figure 16: Number of mobile games installed per smartphone, by OS, November 2013

Figure 17: Consumer ownership of Android and iOS devices for gaming, March 2014

BlackBerry owners rely on pre-loaded games

Figure 18: Origin of games played on smartphones, November 2013

Figure 19: Consumer ownership of Android and iOS devices for gaming, and likelihood of having played a game, March 2014

Google Play Games will boost Android social activity

Figure 20: Social activity within games, by OS, November 2013



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Channels to Market



Key points

App store discovery supreme for all OS

Figure 21: Ways in which games were discovered, by smartphone OS, November 2013

Figure 22: Smartphone OS, by ways in which games were discovered, November 2013

Figure 23: Ways in which games were discovered, by gender, March 2014

Figure 24: Ways in which games were discovered, by age and gender, March 2014



Companies and Products



EA Mobile

Figure 25: Key financials for Electronic Arts Limited, 2011 and 2012

Figure 26: Mobile revenue as a proportion of total revenue for Electronic Arts Inc., Q3 2013-Q3 2014

Gameloft

Figure 27: Key financials for Gameloft, H1 2012 and H1 2013

Figure 28: Sales performance for Gameloft, 2012 and 2013

Figure 29: Key financials for Gameloft (UK) Limited, 2011 and 2012

Gung Ho

Figure 30: Key financials for GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., 2012 and 2013

Rovio

Figure 31: Key financials for Rovio Entertainment Ltd., 2011 and 2012

Supercell

Figure 32: Key financials for Supercell, 2012 and 2013

TeamLava

Zynga

Figure 33: Key financials for Zynga, 2012 and 2013

Figure 34: Daily and monthly active users for Zynga, Q4 2012-Q4 2013



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