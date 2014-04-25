Smartphone and Tablet Gaming Market Research Report in UK - April 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Smartphone And Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Market Survey On Smartphone And Tablet Gaming - UK - April 2014: Market Research Report
Data strongly imply that in recent years, smartphone usage was exceptionally high for many activities – including gaming – not because consumers instinctively enjoyed carrying out the activities on their phones, but because the small-screened devices were – in the absence of tablets – the best available option for portable computing.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: UK app and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14
Market factors
Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline
Games still dominate the biggest app stores
OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing
Companies, brands and innovation
The consumer
Smartphone and tablet OS used
Figure 2: OS on consumer smartphones, February 2014
Figure 3: OS on consumer tablets, February 2014
Gaming frequency by device
Figure 4: Smartphone and tablet gaming frequency, February 2014
Games played on devices
Figure 5: Games played on smartphones and tablets, February 2014
Factors that would increase gameplay
Figure 6: Factors that might induce consumers to play more smartphone or tablet games, February 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
Smartphone growth has stalled
The facts
The implications
0.15% of freemium players contribute 50% of revenue
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Prepare for the Worst
Trend: Suite Life
Mintel futures: Generation Next
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Market Drivers
Key points
Smartphone growth stalls, but tablets remain on an upward incline
Figure 7: Ownership of smartphones, tablets, computers and e-readers, November 2009-December 2013
Smartphones and tablets converge in size
Games still dominate the biggest app stores
Figure 8: Number of games in the top 10 and top 50 most downloaded free, paid and top grossing apps in the UK Apple App, Google Play, Amazon App and Windows Phone Stores, March 2014
Figure 9: Manufacturers of tablets owned by consumers or present in consumer households, by brand, June 2013
Google Play Games should bring a more cohesive experience for Android
Big publishers look to extend the console experience into portable devices
OFT regulates in-app purchases and data sharing
Figure 10: Number of apps in the 100 top grossing apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the top 100 downloaded free apps on the Amazon Appstore that feature in-app purchases, March 2014
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Sony allows for DualShock 3 capability on Xperia smartphones
Nokia Lumia game Dragons Adventure utilises GPS to simulate the real-life journey being made
New ad revenue platform should boost attention
Apple iOS 7 support for MFi game controllers
Market Size, Segmentation and Share
Key points
Market growth shows no sign of slowing
Figure 11: App and game revenue from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, 2012-14
UK iOS revenue: three quarters-freemium
Figure 12: iOS revenue share by business model, by territory, for apps sold for tablets and smartphones January 2014
Games usage increases 66% year on year
Figure 13: Year-on-year growth in usage of mobile applications, by category, 2012-13
0.15% of all freemium players contribute 50% of all revenue
Figure 14: Total number of freemium game users who made an in-app purchase during January 2014, and the number of purchases made
Figure 15: Consumers who made an in-app purchase by percentile of total revenue generated, January 2014
iOS users most likely to have games downloaded
Figure 16: Number of mobile games installed per smartphone, by OS, November 2013
Figure 17: Consumer ownership of Android and iOS devices for gaming, March 2014
BlackBerry owners rely on pre-loaded games
Figure 18: Origin of games played on smartphones, November 2013
Figure 19: Consumer ownership of Android and iOS devices for gaming, and likelihood of having played a game, March 2014
Google Play Games will boost Android social activity
Figure 20: Social activity within games, by OS, November 2013
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Channels to Market
Key points
App store discovery supreme for all OS
Figure 21: Ways in which games were discovered, by smartphone OS, November 2013
Figure 22: Smartphone OS, by ways in which games were discovered, November 2013
Figure 23: Ways in which games were discovered, by gender, March 2014
Figure 24: Ways in which games were discovered, by age and gender, March 2014
Companies and Products
EA Mobile
Figure 25: Key financials for Electronic Arts Limited, 2011 and 2012
Figure 26: Mobile revenue as a proportion of total revenue for Electronic Arts Inc., Q3 2013-Q3 2014
Gameloft
Figure 27: Key financials for Gameloft, H1 2012 and H1 2013
Figure 28: Sales performance for Gameloft, 2012 and 2013
Figure 29: Key financials for Gameloft (UK) Limited, 2011 and 2012
Gung Ho
Figure 30: Key financials for GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., 2012 and 2013
Rovio
Figure 31: Key financials for Rovio Entertainment Ltd., 2011 and 2012
Supercell
Figure 32: Key financials for Supercell, 2012 and 2013
TeamLava
Zynga
Figure 33: Key financials for Zynga, 2012 and 2013
Figure 34: Daily and monthly active users for Zynga, Q4 2012-Q4 2013
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