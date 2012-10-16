Smartphone Applications Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The changing focus of information media and entertainment industry has shifted the smart phone application market from being a niche market to an ordinary market with more and more people owning a smart phone these days. As people are becoming tech-savvy, smart phones are becoming increasing popular. Smart phone applications are useful for managing programs, photos, music, documents and many other things. Smart phones have different appearances, looks and quirks and are very easy to operate.



In 2011, the smart phone application market was about USD 6.7 billion which is expected to be USD 155 billion with CAGR of almost 55% from 2011 to 2017. Developing countries like India and China are expected to be the growing market for smart phone applications in the coming years.



This report will provide the 2011 global smart phone application market size, share and the forecast for the period 2012 to 2018. On the basis of its different applications, smart phone stores are divided on the basis of application stores i.e. application store by key metrics and application store by ranking. The smart phone application market is divided into four regions -U.S, Europe, Asia and ROW.



This report also includes company profiles of some major market players in the smart phone application market like Adroid, iPhone, Symbian, Windows, Black berry and others.



