Smartphone Browsers Smoke More, Survey by Moodoff Day

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The link between smoking and web surfing was a surprising find for the non-profit Smartphone Awareness organization Moodoff Day. The study showed that 10 percent of smokers that participated in the survey smoked at least one extra cigarette when browsing on their Smartphone.



The survey also revealed that Australian women are more likely to slip in an extra smoke compared to their male counterparts when browsing. The study drew no distinctions between the types of browsing in which participants were engaged in.



When the data was broken down, it demonstrated that 1 in 10 people (10 percent) smoked more while online. The survey revealed that one in every 8 women had one extra cigarette (12.5 percent), while only one in 12 men (8.3 percent) had one additional cigarette during smartphone browsing. The connection between smoking and web browsing offers an interesting look at the habits of smokers and the impact technology has on individual's behavior.



Not-for-profit MoodOff Day campaigns to raise awareness of Smartphone Addiction and the impact this has on our lives. In its third year the organization holds an annual awareness day on the last Sunday of February - The next MoodOff Day will be held on Feb. 23, 2014.



The Moodoff Day initiative was founded to raise awareness of Smartphone Addition by encouraging users to give up their mobile devices for at least 5 hours on the day. The Australian-born campaign has received overwhelming support in over 42 countries around the globe including Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the UK, Europe and the United States. The annual event encourages people to turn off their mobile devices and engage with friends and family, instead of escaping into the digital world.



The link between smoking and web browsing discovered by the MoodOff Day survey provides a salient starting point for further discussion about addiction pairing. The data also raises greater insight about the effects of smart technology on mankind, now and into the future.



For more information about MoodOff Day, visit the website at http://www.moodoffday.org/new-survey-shows-smartphone-browsers-smoke-more/ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MoodoffDay , on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/user/MoodoffDay



Media Contact

Tapas S

Moodoff Day Org

Sydney, 61-402 754 764

info@moodoffday.org