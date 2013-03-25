Smartphone Go Serves as a Guide to iPhone 5 Deals and Other Smartphones Info

Ilford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Smartphone Go, the website catering to provide the latest information regarding smartphones entering the marketplace, encompasses information about a wide range of smartphones from different manufacturers running different operating systems. The website acts like a guide to smartphone enthusiasts allowing them to get all the latest information they seek at a single place. Recently launched, the website already covers a lot of comprehensive information about the smartphones world including iPhones, Android and Windows Phone-based phones apart from interesting deals and miscellaneous information.



The website has a search option which people can use to take them to the information they require in no time. The in-depth and reader-friendly blog articles also capture the interest of the people. Right on the thumbnail view, the owner has given the provision of mentioning the estimated reading time which further helps readers in making decisions about reading the article.



The owner, who posts the articles under the username pabey2001 presents the articles in such a way that readers can relate to them using everyday situations. For instance, in his post ‘How to save Samsung Galaxy S3 battery life’, he states, “Have you ever given it a thought, that you are making a life changing presentation on your phone and suddenly your phone highlights a message ‘battery low’. Wouldn’t it be a career threatening event?” He then goes on state how exactly users of Galaxy S3 can prevent such a situation.



The topics covered by Smartphone Go includes information about cheapest Android phone, unlocked iPhone 5, various interesting iPhone 5 deals, iPhone 5 price in USA, HTC Windows Phone 8x and also pitches Windows Phone vs. Android. The blog entries encompass the categories Apple, BlackBerry, Mobile Phone Insurance, Nexus, Samsung, Sony and ViewSonic.



Some of the articles covered by Smartphone Go includes ‘Information on Lloyds TSB Mobile Phone Insurance’, ‘A review of the Nokia 920 vs. iPhone 5’, ‘HTC One specs’, ‘Dual sim smartphones’, ‘Sony Xperia Z’, ‘Introducing the new Galaxy Xcover 2- The ruggedized medium-range Android smartphone’ etc.



To view more details and the complete articles published by Smartphone Go visit their official website smartphonego.com.



About Smartphone Go

Smartphone Go (smartphonego.com) is a website dedicated to provide the latest information about smartphones entering the market. The owner of the website, posting intuitive articles under the username ‘pabey2001’, is an expert in the fast moving world of smartphones. The website covers all manufacturers of current as well as future smartphones. The smartphones covered by the website includes iPhones as well as those which run on Windows Phone and Android. Valuable information regarding the cheapest Android phone, unlocked iPhone 5, various iPhone 5 deals and their pricing in USA, HTC Windows Phone 8x as well as comparison between Windows Phone and Android operating systems.



Media Contact



E-mail: pez_abey@yahoo.com

Website: http://smartphonego.com/