Smartphone Growth in India Identifies 48 Percent of Owners Under 25 Years Old, Cheap International Calls Provider Firstnumber Comments

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- A recent study conducted by Nielsen Informate Mobile Insights polled more than 10,000 Indian smartphone users. Which has identified some very interesting statistics. For example, there are roughly 900 million mobile phones currently being used in India. 40 million of those are smartphones.



Although there has been a dramatic growth among those striving to remain connected and seeking new ways to remain connected to social networking sites. Only 50 percent of those who own a smartphone have mobile internet connectivity.



The most startling statistic that surprised cheap international calls provider Firstnumber, was the revelation that 48 percent of the 40 million smartphone owners are under the age of 25 years old.



The study explained the cause of the exponential growth was down to “decreasing device and data costs, coupled with a wide range of features that today’s smartphones offer, readily encourage consumers to trade in their traditional cell phones for handsets with much more functionality.”



“It's interesting whenever a study is released regarding other countries mobile habits. Although we find the key figures surprising, its even more interesting when reviewing the declared smartphone usage.



Similar to the UK, text communication via smartphone in India is in decline. Which resulted in voice calls and texting accounting for 25 percent of smartphone usage. With chat and instant messaging apps being a major use amongst smartphone users.”



