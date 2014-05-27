Smartphone Invasion: An Impetus for Cellphone Repair Industry's Growth

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Along with the growing population of smartphone users, the industry of cell phone repair equally emerged with a strong growth over many years.



According to the IBISWorld Industry Analyst Sarah Kahn, the smartphone and data usage increased during the past decade. Similarly, the number of expensive damage-prone smartphones went up, giving the industry of mobile phone repair a significant boost.



People most likely preferred to visit cell phone repair shops and get their mobile phones fixed rather than to purchase a new one, especially if it is a smartphone, which is more expensive than any other basic feature phones.



Smartphones marked the two- thirds of all mobile phone sales and half of all mobile phone users. In 2012, the penetration of smartphone surpassed 100%, only five years after the release of Apple’s iPhone. The invasion of smartphones in the market provided for more business opportunities for cell phone repair shops.



By the end of 2014, eMarketer foresee 4.55 billion people around the world using mobile phone. Eventually, the revenue of cell phone repair is also expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.9%.



In Tucson, Arizona, Direct Cellular, recorded more than 40 years of experience in the industry. Starting from just a simple electronic device, Direct Cellular and other similar repair shops grew to specializing high quality cell phone including the smartphones and even other gadgets such as iPhone, Android, iPad, Tablets, TV’s, video game consoles and mp3. This shop proved that there is indeed growth in the mobile phone repair industry.



The industry of cell phone repair technically fixes and maintains mobile phones. Some firms are also capable of repairing tablets such as iPads and other electronic devices. The industry of cell phone repair is highly fragmented and mostly, small operators dominated the industry. There was a huge number of small firms in the industry specializing in cell phone repair services. Most of them choose to operate independently and to serve a small geographic region. Still, the industry concentration is relatively stable over the past five years as cell phone repair services are generally managed and owned by small and independent technicians.



On the other hand, rapid technological change drew a possible lower rate in the future. Instances such as falling prices and growing disposable mobile phones may encourage replacement instead of repair of devices. Falling prices supported the demand for new smartphones, giving the consumers incentives for consumers to replace their existing phones with newer ones.



About Direct Cellular

Cellular Direct is the most reliable and affordable place to purchase all Cellular Needs! They offer great quality products with outstanding customer service and they will do their best to make every transaction successful. They offer a 30 Day Money back Guarantee on all of their products.