Smartphone Market in BRIC 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Smartphone market in BRIC to grow at a CAGR of 72 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the decline in the prices of smartphones in BRIC. The Smartphone market in BRIC has also been witnessing an increase in adoption as a result of contactless payment schemes. However, the influx of low cost-feature phones may be a challenge to the market during the forecast period.



TechNavio's report, the Smartphone Market in BRIC 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape for Brazil, Russia, India, and China; it also covers the growth prospects in the respective countries in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Apple Inc., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc., Nokia Corp., Research In Motion Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp.



For All Latest Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154072



Latest Reports:



Global Cloud-based VDI Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154066



Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market 2011-2015: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/154032