Smartphone Market in China 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The Smartphone market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of low-priced smartphones. The E-commerce market in China has also been increasing use of smartphones instead of tablet computers and PCs. However, the high cost of production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Smartphone Market in China 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Smartphone Market in the China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Other vendor mentioned in the report is Lenovo.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

