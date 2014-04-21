Smartphone Market Strategies: How Devices Can Revitalize the Role of Operators in the Mobile Ecosystem

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Revolution has been sweeping the mobile telecom world for years by the rise of a new ruler - the smartphone. In this report, Pyramid Research presents strategies for mobile operators to use in response to the challenges brought by the new situation.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/smartphone-strategies-how-devices-can-revitalize-the-role-of-operators-in-the-mobile-ecosystem-report.html



It examines strategies such as device portfolios, smartphone distribution, subsidies, buy-backs, trade-ins, reverse subsidies, own-branded devices, handset financing, data-sharing, tablets, OTT services. This report examines the device strategies of five mobile operators in depth: ATandT, MTS, Telefnica, China Unicom and Orange.



Revolution has been sweeping the mobile telecom world for the past few years. Despite being characterized by fast-paced change from its infancy, the industry has been shaken to its foundations by the rise of a new ruler: the smartphone. Under its reign, traffic has moved from voice to data, and power has shifted from the mobile operators to application developers, OTT service providers and most of all the leading OS providers. In the report Smartphone Strategies: How Devices Can Revitalize the Role of Operators in the Mobile Ecosystem, Pyramid Research presents strategies for mobile operators to use in response to the challenges brought by the new situation.



The report shows how a mobile operator can use its device strategy to reposition its business in order to both defend itself against damage from the smartphone revolution and to make the most of the many opportunities the revolution has ushered in. It examines strategies such as device portfolios, smartphone distribution, subsidies, buy-backs, trade-ins, reverse subsidies, own-branded devices, handset financing, data-sharing, tablets, OTT services.



Browse More Reports related to Telecommunication: http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



This report examines the device strategies of five mobile operators in depth. In terms of their business environment and device strategy, each of the five has specific experience that we believe provides valuable insights from which providers from around the globe can learn when drawing up their own strategies: ATandT, MTS, Telefnica, China Unicom and Orange.



Related Reports:-



Web RTC Enterprise and Mobile Communications Market



WebRTC is an OpenSource project which enables web browsers to communicate in a real-time manner via simple JavaScript API. The project is freely available for several browsers and platforms. The definition was drafted by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to enable browser-to-browser applications for voice calling, video chat, and P2P file sharing without plugins. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/web-rtc-enterprise-and-mobile-communications-market-report.html



Brazil - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts



Brazil is home to more than one third of all mobile users in Latin America and the Caribbean. Mobile penetration is upward of 132% and growing by about 7% annually. The four MNOs Vivo, Claro, TIM Brasil, and Oi are developing 4G services on their 2.5GHz concessions, encouraged by the government keen to see seamless connectivity during the FIFA World Cup. These networks will see far larger footprints and capabilities following the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz band in August 2014, though some spectrum will not be fully released by broadcasters until 2016. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/brazil-telecoms-ip-networks-digital-media-and-forecasts-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/