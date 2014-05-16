Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Smartphone Sales to Reach 1.9bn in 2018 as ASP Drops below $190 - Q1 2014 Research in Focus: Smartphones market report to its offering

Summary

'Smartphone Sales to Reach 1.9bn in 2018 as ASP Drops below $190,' a new Research in Focus report by Pyramid Research, covers the global handset market, focusing on handsets. It was generated by combining Pyramid analysis with information gathered from operators, vendors, and other industry players as well as primary and secondary research from filings, press releases and regulatory bodies. The report provides historical figures and forecasts on handset and smartphone unit sales, revenues and ASPs across the globe from 2009 to 2018.



Key Findings

- Global demand will continue to be strong for smartphones: Pyramid Research forecasts a 13.7% CAGR in unit sell-through from 2013 to 2018, resulting in a 2018 total of 1.9bn units. This trend is driven largely by the projected decline of the average selling price at a -10.8% CAGR over the same period, reducing the price to $189 in 2018.

- By 2018, Asia-Pacific will be by far the largest market for smartphones, with over 54% of global smartphone unit sell-through; China and India alone will account for just under 40% of the global total.

- By 2018, revenue from smartphone sales will account for 94.6% of total handset revenue, highlighting an almost complete transition to the technology.



Synopsis

This Research in Focus report helps clients analyze and keep track of global handset, smartphone and grey-market handset sell-through trends by country, vendor and region. Comparisons are made across regions and across the forecast period, which goes through 2018. The RIF report outlines the main drivers of growth and decline over the period and shows some of the most significant and exciting smartphone models slated for release in 2014. It analyzes both overall handset and smartphone market shares by vendor, with a forward-looking discussion of the projected positioning of the major market players.



Additionally the report includes an analysis of the smartphone OS competitive landscape covering 2011 through 2018. It examines historical and forecast revenue from the handset market as a whole as well as smartphone market revenue, outlining historical and projected trends globally and by region. It also discusses average selling price trends both globally and on a regional basis. The report provides 10 years of historical data and projections for smartphones for 14 markets around the world, with a Microsoft Excel file that contains all the data referenced in the report. The report provides an analysis of the drivers behind these historical numbers and forecasts, based on information provided by smartphone vendors, telecom operators and regulatory agencies as well as information from secondary sources. Finally, the RIF report offers important insights into the differences between emerging and developed market trends.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Research in Focus report provides a five-year forecast of both the handset and smartphone market in terms of unit sell-through and revenue, developed using Pyramid Research's rigorous bottom-up modeling methodologies, to enable executives to effectively position their companies for growth opportunities and emerging trends in demand for their products.

- A detailed analysis of the market shares of handset and smartphone device vendors, including market share in terms of device sell-through as well as market share in terms of smartphone OS for the years 2011 through 2018, helps executives examine the drivers behind market performance to understand best practices, formulate competitive strategies, assess evolving threats and make informed investments.

- The report details the average selling price of both handsets and smartphones globally for each year from 2009 to 2018, for each region, and for 14 select markets, enabling executives to fully understand market dynamics and determine the most effective strategies for specific years and geographic locations.

- The largest markets in terms of handset and smartphone unit sell through as well as the forecast growth trends through 2018 for these countries are revealed, elucidating the shifting market dynamics across the forecast period and giving companies a more targeted and informed way to approach investments and operations in the handset industry.



Companies Mentioned



Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Nokia, Android, Google, BlackBerry, HTC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155788/smartphone-sales-to-reach-19bn-in-2018-as-asp-drops-below-190-q1-2014-research-in-focus-smartphones.html

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Roger Campbell

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