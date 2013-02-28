Smartphone Users Love to Cheat…on Apps

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Players becoming frustrated with popular app games such as the current number 1 app, ‘4 Pics 1 Word (What’s the Word)’, are turning to cheat sites and social networks for the answers, are we become just a lazy society of ‘Googlers’ and are these cheat sites helping or hindering the app itself?



The app ‘Whats the Word – 4 Pics 1 Word’ has taken smartphone owners by storm and looks to be the one to watch in the coming weeks.



With a very friendly user interface, this simple game where the player is given four pictures with a similar theme and must guess the word correctly is leaving all other apps in it’s shadows, drawing comparisons with other big apps that managed this in a short amount of time such as Logos Quiz and Draw Something.



Developers of the game, LOTUM GmbH, have updated its new app recently, and have hinted that there will be regular updates, thus giving even more ground that this app is here to stay!



However players are becoming frustrated with the games simplicity and difficulty. Some of the answers are near on impossible to guess. This has caused a surge in ‘cheat sites’ for this app such as this 4 Pics 1 Word answers site that claims to have all the solutions to the game. The site claims to ‘stop the brainache’ from the 4 Pics 1 Word (What’s the Word) app by giving you all the answers you need.



People are happy to cheat it would seem, as is shown by the 500% rise in traffic to these answer sites, the sites are seeing almost more traffic than the app itself, a clue that we have become a lazy society that have got to used to ‘Googling’ answers rather than thinking just a little bit harder to get there. There is no shortage of people wanting to cheat using also Facebook and Twitter with feeds being clogged by screenshots of the app and the hashtag #help.



With the cheat sites and social media becoming a helpful Robin to the Batman that is the 4 Pics 1 Word app and allowing for players to move up levels even when they don’t know the answers, it looks likely that 4 Pics 1 Word (What’s the Word) is one to watch with PC Advisor giving it 4 out of 5 stars and GameTrailers Side Mission blog naming it app of the day. It will be the next big thing in gaming and puzzle apps until the next simple word/picture game comes along, the app is available for both iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store here or Google Play here .



