Smart Fix, the Las Vegas Smartphone and iPhone Repair Shop Launches New Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Smart Fix, the premier Las Vegas Smartphone and computer repair shop is pleased to announce the launch of their new Smartphone repair Website for users in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County Nevada. The Website focuses on the shop’s repair of iPhones, and Smartphones from Blackberry, HTC, Samsung and Motorola.



Not only is purchasing an iPhone or Smartphone a serious investment, it represents the personal and professional lifeline for most people in the United States. In response to user needs, these devices are continually updated with new features and functionality. “Replacement costs are prohibitive with these devices, and since they are in constant use in all environments they fall prey to drops, heavy use and resultant electronic component failure,” said a Smart Fix Technician.



Smart Fix has set itself apart throughout Las Vegas and Clark County through its use of original manufacturer parts and quick turnaround on repairs. The shop handles the most commonly needed Smartphone repairs such as the digitizer and LCD display for the HTC line and the Motorola Droid series and the Samsung Galaxy S.



The shop’s iPhone repair services for 3G and 4G models as well as iPod Touch series include digitizer, LCD, housing, battery, back glass, home button, power button assembly, loudspeaker, lower dock assembly, vibrator, earpiece, proximity sensor, water damage, wifi antenna, and camera repair generation where included in applicable devices. Additionally, the shop can provide software repairs such as dealing with unlocking, password bypass, disabled phone and IOS customization repairs.



As one of the most respected technology repair shops in Nevada, Smart Fix also specializes in computer repair and laptop repair for a wealth of hardware and software issues including diagnostics, tune-ups, virus removal, data recovery, hardware and software installation and much more. Smart Fix also provides pickup and delivery for a small fee within Clark County as well as private one-hour tutorials on a range of software programs.



Smartphone repair and iPhone repair can be an expensive undertaking, so consumers are always careful to trust their devices to a proven and respected repair specialist. Smart Fix technicians have years of practical knowledge and experience in the cell phone communications industry and can provide comprehensive repair service for the most popular brands.



“The proof of our superior service is in the customer feedback that we constantly post to our new Website,” said the Smart Fix Technician. There is nothing like hearing the stories directly from past customers on how they received the service and results they need from our technicians and service personnel.” For more information on Smart Fix, please visit http://www.SmartFixLV.com.