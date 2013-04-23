SmartPhones- a Pocket Personal Trainer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Technology has changed everything, including how people workout. With the boom of smartphones, now an entire workout routine can be in someone’s pocket.



Smartphone apps that encourage running with the threat of Zombie chases, Couch to 5K training apps and more are becoming more and more popular. Runners especially have a new technology to take advantage of, with apps like Mapmyrun and Run Keeper. While using an app can make running more enjoyable, it’s also important to remember to have the correct apparel- shoes and clothing when running.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



