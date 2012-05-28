Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Smartphone market is currently the fastest-growing segment and it will continue to outpace the overall handset market for the foreseeable future. User friendly platform and evolving user behavior pattern are responsible for its exponential growth. In the past few years Smartphone sales have grown exponentially. In 2011, 472 million Smartphone were sold worldwide. This is expected to rise to 1 billion by 2016. Smartphones now account for 17% of all global mobile handset sales. Particularly in the USA, 43% end-users have Smartphone which is equivalent to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.



Among the four major operating platforms Android leads the market with 47% market share beating Apple's who has 29%. However 57% mobile operating profits are in Apple's basket. The user behavior pattern has also experienced a major shift from voice to data centric in last year and sleek design of handset. Usage and growth in social networking, mobile payments, and many expected other non-voice applications driven by LTE are expected.



This research addresses:



- Top Smartphones and innovations in 2011

- Smartphone user behavior pattern evolution

- Top smartphone functions for end-users

- Relationship between mobile growth and smartphone user behaviors

- Leading demographics (by gender / race / nationality) for usage

- New dynamics of smartphone user behavior

- Impact of mobile marketing

- Relationship of applications market to smartphone user behavior

- Smartphone business models

- Actions that stakeholders should take for optimal success in smartphone marketplace



We project 20% of smartphones will support NFC by 2014



Mobile commerce will become $31 billion business by 2016



We see 74% of mobile search leading to a purchase because of smartphone



Mobile marketing spend will reach $56.5 billion in 2015



Statistical snapshots:

- 50% smartphone users purchase via mobile

- 45% of smartphone users check email constantly throughout the day

- 32% of smartphone users check Facebook at least once per day

- 78% of Japanese smartphone users browse online from their mobile

- 90% of smartphone users search local information in US and Japan

- 76% of smartphone users utilize location check-in services

- 56% of smartphone usage is with applications

- 60% of end-users connect to social networks via mobile



- Mobile network operators

- Handset and mobile device manufacturers

- Infrastructure providers (equipment, software, and services)

- Content providers and intermediaries

- Semiconductor manufacturers

- Mobile commerce application and service providers

- Mobile applications developers (general)

- Brands, advertisers, portals, and media companies"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/Smartphones-New-User-Paradigms-and-Behaviors-report-538488