SmartPick Expands Pcdata USA Innovative Products with Wearable Mobile Technology

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Pcdata is expanding its innovative product portfolio with SmartPick, from Belgian engineer Dirk Matheeussen. SmartPick is augmented reality software which runs in the Android OS and is designed for Vuzix M100 smart glasses – similar to Google Glass, but optimized for industry. The M100 has larger batteries and can clip onto the safety goggles warehouse workers are required to wear.



The glasses recognize printed codes attached to the pallet or shelf space of each item in the warehouse. As a picker looks around, the SmartPick software overlays graphics on top of those codes in the picker’s field of view, displaying how many of each item to collect -- and where to go to find the next item in the order.



SmartPick is designed to be hands-free and intuitive, and to reduce the overhead costs of infrastructure and equipment. The application integrates with existing warehouse management software that tracks orders and supplies layout information about the warehouse. So all a company needs to get started using SmartPick is the Vuzix glasses and a printer.



Matheeussen noted, “Eventually it will replace the headset of a voice picking system or the screen of a light picking system. It’s already in use in a handful of bakery warehouses in Belgium, where workers distribute dozens of types of bread to hundreds of stores. So far the system has reduced errors by 60 percent and boosted productivity by 25 percent.” Pcdata is looking to expand trials in Europe throughout 2014 with an introduction into the US market early 2015 at ProMAT.in Chicago.



Pcdata USA Pick to Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974