SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at SmartRent, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SmartRent, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Scottsdale, AZ based SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States.



On August 24, 2021, SmartRent.com, Inc. announced that it has completed its business combination with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I ("FWAA"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by an affiliate of Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on the global real estate industry and proptech.



Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) declined to $2.03 per share in late December 2022.



