Key Drivers



The global smartwatch market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and growing health awareness among consumers. Furthermore, the high adoption of smartphones and the easy availability of fast internet connectivity solutions will further boost the growth of the smartwatch market size. Nowadays, the strong demand for wireless sport and fitness devices is the emerging smartwatch market trends that will further stimulate the growth of the global smartwatch market share in terms of revenue. For example, smartwatches are being preferred by runners, gym-goers, cyclers, athletes, and swimmers due to their capability to monitor daily activities, thus aiding in improving their performance level.



As per the smartwatch market statistics, the increasing initiatives taken by multiple governments to fuel the IoT technology are also surging the growth of the global smartwatch market. For example, the US is an early adopter of niche technology and is offering technical resources to favor IoT with guidance on the standards development and interoperability. The compatibility concerns regarding operating systems will hamper the market growth. Additionally, the high cost regarding the smartwatch devices, coupled with restricted strong internet connectivity, are the factors hindering the growth of the smartwatch market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the demand of the market due to the shutdown of the manufacturing factories, thus leading to delays in the production process. However, the market is projected to rise from 2021 significantly.



Smartwatch Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Apple Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

- Titan Ltd

- Garmin Ltd

- Fitbit Inc.

- Fossil Group Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

- Sony Corporation

- Lenovo Group Limited

- Huami Corporation

- LG Electronics Inc



Product Segment Drivers



Based on the product, the standalone is predicted to increase at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to its advanced features, including sim card acceptance, wireless operations, and access capability for the internet. Furthermore, the strong demand for an intelligent-based device for tracking daily activities is further energizing the growth of the market.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the US's continuous developments in wireless network infrastructure. Moreover, the factors accelerating the growth of the smartwatch market are the high adoption of technology and the introduction of build-in LTE smartwatches.



Smartwatch Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Product:



- Extension

- Standalone

- Classical



Segmentation by Application:



- Personal Assistance

- Wellness

- Healthcare

- Sports

- Others



Segmentation by Operating System:



- WatchOS

- Android

- RTOS

- Tizen

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



