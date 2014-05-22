Smarty Cat Games Provides Nice Educational Games for Small Kids

Dublin, Leinster -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- There are various online games available these days both for adults as well as small kids. The parents must make sure that the children get access to good educational games that help them learn and don’t take them into any wrong direction. The educational games prove to be of great help as these games help in developing the child’s mind while the child enjoys playing these games. This is the best option of providing proper knowledge to children. Make them do what they like and at the same time help them learn. Their mind would become more productive and they would be gaining proper knowledge about different aspects of life. One of the sites that has developed educational games to help children learn especially in Irish language is Smarty cat games.



There are many countries that have been focusing on helping people learn their national language. It proves to be helpful to the country and the people who interact with them regularly. There are games like cluichi gaeilge, chatty cat, Ce Mhead cat and many more. These games can also be included in the school curriculum as it would help the children learn different aspects of the Irish language. These are user friendly games that have a interactive interface and comply with the National curriculum for Irish.



The Cluichi gaeilge game is based on ten themes of Irish language and proves to be a good informal platform to help children learn Irish. There are various packs involved in the game that come with different gaming style and this doesn’t make the game boring at all. This is an important part of this game as children tend to get bored of a game very easily and it is important to provide them with something new. Once children start playing the game their vocabulary as well as oral skills will improve automatically.



The age range of children that can play these games varies from five years t twelve years of age. The younger children might face difficulty at the start but once they start playing it regularly they would get accustomed and it would be one of the best ways to assist them learn Irish. Some of the other games like chatty cat has different questions and it is a fun way to develop nice oral skills among their peers. The Ce Mhead cat games are very helpful for children who find it difficult when it comes to verbs. This exciting game is related to present and past tense as it helps in dealing with the irregular verbs in while playing the exciting game.



About Smarty cat games

Smarty cat games is an online educational site that provides exciting gaming resources that can be used for teaching Irish language with ease. The games are mostly made for children aged between 5 to 12 years of age.



Website: http://www.smartycatgames.ie/



For Media Contact:

Company: Smarty cat games

Dublin, Leinster, Ireland

Phone: 087 632 8308

Email: info@smartycatgames.ie

Website: http://www.smartycatgames.ie/