SMASH Talent Announces Grand Opening NYE Celebration

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- SMASH Talent is announcing the grand opening of their studios on December 31, 2013.



To introduce the studio and commemorate the moment, they are having a celebratory party and ringing in the New Year on December 31, 2013 at their studio in Arlington Heights. The doors will open to the general public at 6PM, and is restricted to ages 21+ from 8PM-1AM.



SMASH Talent is the first in the Chicago area to discover new talent and connect them with top agencies from around the world. The studio is unique in the personal service and response provided to top agencies and casting directors, and in it’s commitment to nurturing talent.



The party promises to be a night to remember. “It has taken a lot of hard work and we are really looking forward to kicking our heels back and celebrating!” says Tammy Morr, founder of the studio. “Our goal is to celebrate both the studio opening and the future of our successful talent.”



Reserve your tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/smash-new-years-eve-grand-opening-party-tickets-9914073260 or call (312) 600-5055.



About SMASH Talent

SMASH Talent scouts, develops, and introduces you to top agencies from around the world. The mission of SMASH Talent is to provide talented actors and top models to casting directors, producers and production companies, advertising agencies, and fashion designers in Chicago and major world markets.



Contact Information:

SMASH Talent

1512 E Algonquin Rd.

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

(312) 600 – 5055

http://www.smashtalent.com