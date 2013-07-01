SMASH Talent Sponsoring Second Stage at This Year's Taste of Lombard

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- SMASH TALENT, America’s Most Active and Engaged Talent Company is pleased to announce they are sponsoring the Second Stage at the annual Taste of Lombard Festival, 2013! Foodies flock from far and wide to enjoy local restaurant faire, and fun seekers will have a full carnival offering and live entertainment during extended hours every day from July 2nd through July 6th. SMASH TALENT is the premiere American Talent Group; scouting, developing and launching talent of all ages who are passionate about the Entertainment Industry. Bring the whole family to the Taste of Lombard, and head to the Second Stage to enjoy fantastic entertainment with some of today’s rising stars; brought to you by SMASH TALENT. While there, be sure to enter our raffle for your chance to win a FREE SMASH TALENT Photo Shoot!



Taste of Lombard hours of operation are:



July 2nd 5-10 p.m.



July 3rd 5-10 p.m.



July 4th 12-10 p.m.



July 5th 5-10 p.m.



July 6th 12-10 p.m.



