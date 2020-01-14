Smashmouth Fishing Gear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Fishing Apparel!

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Smashmouth Fishing Gear is an emerging fishing apparel brand that has been launched with a greater purpose. Established in 2019, the brand has started its production by making shirts, hats, hoodies and decals. Moreover, Smashmouth Fishing Gear has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for its products, and it is welcoming generous backing by the community.



"The main focus of our brand and our YouTube channel will be on recreational fishing and sustainable practices surrounding the sport." Said Nathan Hueser, the Founder of Smashmouth Fishing Gear, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Moreover, a certain portion from the sales will go to an inspiring American foundation that hosts fishing events for children with special needs, urban youth and veterans.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/teamsmashmouth/smashmouth-fishing-gear and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of the apparel and the goal of this crowdfunding campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 14,500. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Smashmouth Fishing Gear

Smashmouth Fishing Gear is an emerging fishing apparel brand based in the United States and it is founded by Nathan Hueser. The brand is aimed at encouraging the sustainable practices surrounding the sport of fishing, and it is focused on helping children in having positive life experiences. Moreover, Nathan has also fostered 30 children over 5yrs and hopes this opportunity will give him another way to help his community, and he is welcoming supporters from around the world to help him in reaching the goal of raising $14,500 in this campaign.



