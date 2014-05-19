SMB Local Debuts with Innovating Approach

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Somebody Local is introducing an innovative aspect of marketing to small and medium sized businesses. SMB Local will provide simple and rapid directory submission access to these businesses, providing them with a substantial advantage over businesses not listed in a directory.



The impact of being listed on a reputable directory is without comparison. Noted by the AT&T Small Business Technology Poll in 2013, 50% of local searches do not occur on search engines, but on directories and apps. This statistic is fully embraced at SMB Local with executives of the directory service are expecting success for the businesses listed there.



Aside from customers searching directories, search engines are as well. Having a listing on a directory like www.smblocal.com will enable a client’s website to rank effectively. In addition, most new search engines search and rank directory submissions before any other sites.



http://www.smblocal.com offers a worry free registration for owners wishing to have their business listed online. The directory submission process has been developed and designed for complete ease-of-use. The submission process also gives organizations that use it a competitive advantage over those who are not listed on a directory.



SMB Local also provides the business listed with a review area, where existing customers can post reviews to their favorite companies, while potential customers can view reliable information about the business.



Similar directory submission websites can cost several hundred dollars per month, which poses ROI challenges to business with limited revenues. SMB Local offers an economical approach to directory submission, as well as a straightforward approach.



For more information, please visit: www.smblocal.com