SMB Local Emphasizes Importance of Directories for Small Businesses

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Somebody Local is dedicated to providing directory listings for small and medium businesses. Directory submission is an integral part to white hat search engine optimization, and SMB Local offers an easy approach to directory submission.



With the rising popularity of link schemes, Google has begun enforcing strict rules for link submissions. According to Google, “Any links intended to manipulate PageRank or a site’s ranking in Google search results may be considered part of a link scheme and a violation Google’s guidelines.” This further increases the reasoning to use a white hat directory for links.



Worthy directories will offer you a free one- way link that will greatly affect business site rankings without subjecting the business to a Google violation. One- way links are important as Google considers pages exclusively for the sake of cross- linking “illegal” for ranking purposes, while directory submissions are considered optimal. SMB Local is committed to bringing one- way links that follow guidelines to business owners.



Major search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing rely heavily on directories for ranking as they are manually reviewed by a human reviewer, rather than an automatic posting bot. Directory submission also offers easier indexing by search engines. The amount of high quality links to a website ensures a faster indexing time.



In addition to offering free one- way links, SMB Local offers a simple submission process. Business owners can complete the process with ease and without spending any additional funds.



About SMB Local

Somebody Local is an online directory designed to get your business known. They are dedicated to increasing exposure to small and medium sized businesses.



More information can be found here: www.smblocal.com