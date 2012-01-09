SMBs Can Get a Slam Dunk in Virtualization With Remote Desktop From K&M Systems Integration

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Talk to any business worker nowadays, and they want to be able to combine telecommuting with the convenience of being able to work anywhere -- using remote desktop. They would be able to log into a remote computer (desktop), say from the office, home or on the road using a combination of methods that might include any or all of the below:



• Virtualization

• Mobility

• Unified communications (UC)

• Real time communications -- instant messaging, conferencing, or IP telephony

• Non-real time communications -- voice mail, email, SMS or fax

• Cloud



The user's remote desktop has a software application that is controlled (or managed) by a Managed Service Provider (MSP) -- like K&M Systems Integration Ltd.



According to Ken Wallewein, President of K&M Systems Integration, "Adding Remote Desktop is a slam dunk with virtualization. It's a natural fit, we do it well, we've been doing it for some time, and we're recognized as being the leader in virtualization for small businesses. Virtualization is one of our core technologies, and we’ve been doing true remote desktop servers for nearly 20 years!"



One thing is for certain. There are multiple benefits that can be realized from virtualization for remote, mobile, and displaced workers. Remote desktop with virtualization is an especially good fit for businesses with Microsoft Small Business Server software. Being Microsoft Small Business Specialists (SBSs), K&M Systems Integration has the remote desktop support that clients need and can provide it efficiently, securely and affordably.



It seems that clients are becoming more and more interested in remote work. As more and more reports are published, there seems to be an increase in teleworkers in Canada. Virtualization and remote desktop make it all happen by cutting down dramatically on local and long-distance travel, boosting productivity and saving enormous amounts of energy.



About the Company

KMSI’s Managed IT Services offers business a robust, scalable and configurable suite of Calgary Computer Support and Calgary IT Services solutions aimed at helping your business stretch your budget further and allow for you to work on revenue-generating tasks.



Our first class managed Calgary IT services and consulting combined with strong business IT knowledge and practical technology recommendations are all aimed at making your business run smoother. For more information or for a complimentary assessment, contact us by filling out our user-friendly form or call us at 403-274-7848.