SME Congress and Expo 2013 Provides Pitch for Investment Competition

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are a vital part of the UAE economy, contributing 60% of GDP which is quickly rising year on year. Despite this, many SME’s find it difficult to make the transition from upstart to institution. The SME Congress and Expo has long been the premier venue for these businesses to gain exposure, and for the first time this year they are hosting a Pitch For Investment competition which will see major investors reward winners with serious investment for growth and development.



The SME and Entrepreneurs Congress and Expo in Abu Dhabi involves a world-class exhibition, strategic congress and training workshops. SME Congress and Expo is the place where SMEs from across the Middle East meet to source everything they need to grow their businesses. The Pitch for Investment competition is the latest addition to this format, in which a panel of major UAE investors will allow SME’s to compete in a pitch competition for their investment.



Investment from such individuals can mean far more than just the money; investors are often industry specialists in their own right who know how to make ideas into successful and profitable assets, and will assist in the growth and development of the business alongside its creators.



Registration for the competition, and the expo as a whole, is now open, and SME’s are encouraged to register sooner rather than later as the deadline is fast approaching.



A spokesperson for the SME and Entrepreneurs Congress and Expo in UAE explained, “The deadline for submissions to the Pitch for Investment Competition is fast approaching on November 12th, 2013, and the shortlist will be announced on December 1st, giving competitors ample time to prepare their pitches for when the Expo opens on 16th December. We encourage entrants to get their submissions in right away, as success could make all the difference to the future of their businesses.”



About SME Congress and Expo

SME Congress and Expo will support a government drive to grow SMEs by providing an invaluable platform for businesses and organisations to build relationships and do business, while being the premier learning and networking arena for individuals and organizations involved in all types of SMEs. For more information, please visit: http://www.smemiddleeast.com/