Smell Great This Holiday Season With the New Perfume Collection from Pauls Hair World

Greater Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- It has been proven the way a person smells can highly impact the impression they make on other people, their relationships, and even their ability to receive a promotion at work.



Along with proper personal hygiene, perfume can greatly enhance a person’s overall scent and likability.



This holiday season, people can give friends and family the gift of smelling as wonderful as they look with the launch of the new perfume collection from Pauls Hair World. Now offering a variety of the most popular brands of perfume on the market, Pauls Hair World is one of the largest and most well-known specialists in hair extensions and beauty products in the UK. Featuring four stores based in Northwest England and an incredibly comprehensive online store, customers can beautify themselves with a host of the company’s top-quality merchandise, including hair care products, hair extensions, and now perfume.



With Pauls Hair World now stocking a perfume collection, people can add the ultimate accessory to their repartee of beauty products, a tantalizing fresh scent. The company’s assortment of ladies perfume includes DKNY Be Delicious, Britney Spears Curious and Believe, Christian Dior J’Adore, YSL Elle, Katy Perry Purr, Kim Kardashian Edp, Calvin Klein Eternity and more.



According to Pauls Hair World, their new perfume collection makes the perfect holiday gift and gives people the opportunity to, “smell great this Christmas.”



In addition to their new perfume collection, Pauls Hair World offers a wide-ranging hair extensions shop with only the highest-quality natural and synthetic accessories. The company carries the most popular hair and beauty products, including: Sensationnel Remi Goddess, Premium Too, Premium Now, Premium Plus, Batik, Kanubia, outré, Sleek Satin, Sleek Silk, Hairaisers, Universal Hair Extensions, Hothair, Babyliss, Wahl and Natural Image.



With more than 20 years in the hair and beauty industry, the company continues to update their list of hair and beauty products to meet the needs of their customers.



Currently offering free shipping on all purchases over £100, customers can stock up and look and smell great this season.



For more information on the company’s extensive hair and beauty products available, visit http://www.Pauls-Hair-World.co.uk



About Pauls Hair World

For more than 20 years, Pauls Hair World has been trading in the hair and beauty industry. As one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions in the UK, the company offers a myriad of hair and beauty supplies at their four retail stores based in Northwest England and at their comprehensive online store.