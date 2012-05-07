SMG GLOBAL NETWORK Signs With Bungalo Records and Announces New Artist Signings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- THE SMG GLOBAL NETWORK will like to announce newly signed artists Marco Henderson,Charlie Pyro,Yung Chuck, Mz. K Deezy, Yung Ace "The Acester", Nuddy Fingas, Raunitas, Tanya, Kaos, Yung Pablo, Shakellia, Klorox, Fo Blocc, Sikosa, Everything Winka, Fame & Drizzel, Treal City, Sir Chip & Bam, Franchise Black, Spot Workaz, Wayne Dubb, Caution, Q Ball,Get Lyke Me Squad. and will also like to give a warm welcome to Shawn Booth and Duane Deboe (Ohio Talent Scouts),Tony Taylor (Chief Operations Officer), Devona Townsend (Label Assistant), Get a Grip Productions,Qball Productions & Krucifix Productions.



About THE SMG GLOBAL NETWORK

THE SMG GLOBAL NETWORK is a division of SMOKEBOX MUSIC GROUP that assists artists with corporate sponsorships and endorsements, sales and marketing, production and distribution, merchandising, and help artists develop their market to increase the market value of their brand.



In months ahead, THE SMG GLOBAL NETWORK will be announcing additional signings and future releases which will include new music from CITTY G. & CAP1.