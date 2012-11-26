SMG Global Network Does It Again and Lands Huge Deal with Universal Digital Music Group Distribution (UDMG)

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- It was announced today by Paul Birdsongs, Chairman, Universal Digital Music Group Distribution. “Whenever you have the opportunity to distribute a Major Independent such as SMG Global Network, you take it,” commented Mr. Birdsongs. “We are thrilled to have this label as part of Universal Digital Music Group Distribution.”



"We are excited about the talent we have to offer already on our roster and I cannot wait to introduce the world to my new discoveries," said Nation Roper, Vice President of Operations SMG Global Network.



"I am thrilled with the potential of this opportunity that combines the amazing creative talents of SMG Global Network, along with the vision of Paul Birdsongs Chairman of Universal Digital Music Group Distribution and we are already underway with several artists in development, and look forward to sharing their work with music fans everywhere." said Nation Roper, Vice President of Operations SMG Global Network.



About Universal Digital Music Group Distribution

Universal Digital Music Group Distribution embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with the opening of its digital department on January 1, 2012. Headed by Chairman Paul Birdsongs, Universal Digital Music Group Distribution is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, pop and alternative.