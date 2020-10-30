Smile in Hour Presents a Breakthrough Treatment for Mouth Opening Treatment at Home Kit

Ahmedabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Smile in Hour® is pleased to present the breakthrough mouth opening exercises device and a complete kit which is highly effective in treating OSMF or the Oral Submucous Fibrosis. The kit is unique and contains medicines as well as the mouth opening exercise device which is easy to use especially in severe and restricted mouth opening scenarios caused due to chewing excessive betel nuts, tobacco, smoking, ingestion of chilies, nutritional deficiencies, immunological processes, etc.



Oral Submucous Fibrosis is now treatable; followed by the usage of medicines and Physiothera-peutic exercise as required. The kit consists of mouth-dissolving lozenges and Soft Gelatine Capsules two types of OSMF medicine and two bottles of OSMF drops. Exercises can be done with the UNIQUE innovative mouth opening device for physiotherapeutic implementation. The doctors recommend that the kit be used twice a day regularly for 2 months. Customers both nationally and internationally have expressed their satisfaction with the OSMF mouth opening treatment at home kit. Those interested can also follow, like and subscribe for information on Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook.



To watch a detailed video about OSMF treatment visit https://youtu.be/RmYaCUvDNg8, and for customer testimonials Hindi visit https://youtu.be/5xDqsvyN0H4 , also in English visit https://youtu.be/NwtDpPnBxVk



About osmfmouthopeningkit.com

The OSMF Mouth Opening Treatment is a natural and proprietary treatment for oral submuc-ous fibrosis. It is easy to use and specially formulated for mouth opening treatment at the user's convenience and comfort.



