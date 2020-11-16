Smile in Hour Spalon Dental Clinic Introduced the Revolutionary EndoDeck System

Ahmedabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- Smile in Hour®, India's leading dental care company is pleased to launch EndoDeck™ system, an innovative, patent pending, clinically proven advanced endodontic procedure system. This system is widely used for offering a single sitting root canal treatment and various other surgical and non-surgical treatments. From screening to diagnosis, aesthetic restoration to patient management, EndoDeck™ System can be used for any endodontic procedure successfully. With a computer guided technology and minimally invasive treatment, doctors will be able to perform effective cleaning and using the 3D obturation system. While doctors find the system very convenient and effective, patients can benefit from faster treatments.



Patients can now say good bye to the painful root canal treatments with multiple sittings that get expensive by the day. This breakthrough single sitting root canal treatment not only reduces the patient inconvenience but also reduces the risk of viral exposure in COVID 19. "High Quality work in very short time and wonderful help", says a happy patient who underwent the single sitting RCT & Lava 3M crown in 3 days. Many patients both domestic and international have experienced positive results with the single visit root canal treatment technique by EndoDeck. Dr. Bharat Agravat, the EndoDeck system innovator takes immense pride in introducing a revolutionary treatment gadget to enhance the quality of life of their patients.



To know more about the single visit root canal treatment technique by EndoDeck visit https://www.smileinhour.in/endodeck-system/



Smile in Hour® is India's first dental start-up to be recognised by DPIIT, Startup India and for developing oral-care and dental products and services. The Smile in Hour® founded by more than 20 years experienced and 18 award winer Dr Bharat Agravat aims at offering innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive dental solutions and oral care.



