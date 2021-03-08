SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry Announces New Patient Special

Aldie, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry, a full-service pediatric dentist in Virginia, is pleased to announce special pricing for new patients. Anyone coming to the clinic for the first time pays just $99 for services.



The new patient special includes:



- Cleaning. Tartar and plaque buildup is removed, so your child has a reduced risk of cavities.



- X-rays. Our doctor uses child-safe machines to view all the parts of your child's teeth, including the bits you can't see.



- Examination. Our doctor looks over your child's teeth very carefully. Then, she creates a plan to help you perform critical at-home care.



This is one of the first times SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry has offered special pricing to new patients. The timing seemed appropriate to the team.



"We know plenty of people are struggling to make ends meet right now. Sometimes, people put dental health last on their list of priorities," says a representative of SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry. "We know that routine care with a qualified expert makes all the difference for growing smiles. We thought this pricing could help parents to get started with us."



In addition to routine care, SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry is qualified to perform emergency pediatric dentistry in Virginia. If a child has a cracked or missing tooth, or another similar emergency, the team makes same-day appointments to help.



Those appointments aren't part of the special pricing program. But when children get routine care, they may face a lessened need for emergency pediatric dentistry in Virginia.



Interested families can sign up for the new patient special online. Appointments are available now, and the team is more than ready to start work.



About SmileKids! Pediatric Dentistry

Located in Aldie, Virginia, this dental office is devoted to the smallest of patients and their smiles. Nadgie Ortiz Diaz, DMD, is the pediatric dentist at the office, and she has extensive experience in caring for small mouths. She is board verified in both pediatric dentistry and anesthesiology.



The office is warm, bright, and designed with kids in mind. The office is open to serve patients Tuesday through Friday.