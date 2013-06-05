Smith and Barrow Offers Investors a Unique Investment Opportunity

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Gold and diamonds have often been associated with wealth, and although both are highly valued in terms of jewelry, they are publicly traded in different manners. A recent article from CNBC discusses the current debate among diamond industry professionals to transition diamond trades in a manner similar to that of gold. Although diamonds are reported to be much more difficult to classify than gold, there is still a great desire to form a specific Diamond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The article explains the motivation, "Some want protection against inflation. Others believe that making diamond pricing more transparent would open the relatively closed world of diamond dealing and bring in large numbers of new investors." As an online jewelry retailer that offers a wide variety of diamond pieces.



Beginning in the summer of 2013 Smith & Barrow will offer investors the ability to trade diamonds through its proprietary network. Diamonds will be held on deposit with S&B and investors are issued all corresponding documents pertaining to their purchase. Buyers and sellers can come together in a secure environment where Smith & Barrow will oversee the transactions and ultimate delivery of the diamonds. Diamonds are the latest trend in the market, no matter what the market conditions diamonds are always valuable.



About Smith and Barrow

Smith and Barrow is a world leader in asset management since 2006 and the company offers unique alternative investment options.



