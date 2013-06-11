Smith Enterprise, Weapons Manufacturer, Sees Record Growth in 2nd Quarter 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Every indication and metric possible is showing that Smith Enterprise (http://www.smithenterprise.com) has doubled sales and customer acquisition during the 2nd quarter of 2013. While part of the growth has come from the gun-ban scare, the growth has also come from Smith Enterprise putting additional funding into marketing.



Smith Enterprise used to rely mainly on word-of-mouth and government contracts. However, recently Smith Enterprise has pushed its company’s presence into social media, email, and other internet distribution methods for marketing.



Smith Enterprise has received orders from Colt, Smith and Wesson, Brownells, Midway, R Guns, and other companies totaling over $2 million in sales. Smith Enterprise’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/SmithEnterpriseInc) has seen social media growth by going from only 10,000 Facebook followers during the first quarter of 2013 to now having over 100,000 followers. Smith Enterprise’s Yelp rating (http://www.yelp.com/biz/smith-enterprise-tempe) is also at five out of five stars. Smith Enterprise’s Twitter (http://twitter.com/SmithEntInc) went from 30 to 138 followers and is now being retweeted and mentioned on a daily basis by some prominent people in the firearms industry.



When Ron Smith (http://www.facebook.com/RonSmithUSA) was asked about the growth, he was ecstatic and quipped, “People have always liked what I had to say about guns on the phone. We can now tell our message better to people all over the web and it is resonating. Companies and customers are ordering our products like never before and we are grateful. They also like the military experience we bring to the table and want the best products for their firearm. Now Smith Enterprise is going viral with that same message.”



