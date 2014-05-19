Smith Plastic Surgery in Houston Offers Plastic Surgery with Care

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Everyone is born with unique features but there are many who wish to see more than a sum of their parts in the mirror. The ever evolving plastic and reconstructive surgery techniques have helped millions of people transform their faces and bodies the way they always desired. Thanks to experienced plastic surgeons, who serve special needs of people with utmost care.



A spokesperson expressed, “Some people may take cosmetic surgery lightly but the fact is that cosmetic surgeons are literally remolding and reconstructing the body according to the client’s needs. A little ignorance especially in procedures such as tummy tuck can harm in the long run. Therefore people just don’t need a person who can tailor their looks but an experienced surgeon who can discuss their needs and explain how the changes affect other features, limitations, the risks involved, stages of recovery, etc.



Plastic surgeons in Houston offer a full spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgeries including rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, brow lift, skin treatments and many more cosmetic surgery procedures. A professional cosmetic surgeon who has compassion for his patients will pay attention to details in planning, performing and caring. “People nowadays need a specialist who can cater to their special needs with care, comfort and concern” said a spokesperson in Houston.



A patient delightfully expressed, “There aren't words to describe how caring, concerned and comfortable I felt around Dr. Smith and his team. The breast augmentation surgery using Bewise technology fixed everything. I am so delighted with the results, and every day I just glow with happiness. It is amazing how such a wonderful surgeon completely changed my attitude toward plastic surgery”.



Dr. Bruce K Smith an experienced plastic surgeon in Houston opened up, “People have a lot of inhibitions about the way they look and are not sure what they need, hence we are committed to make people comfortable and help them make a spot-on decision regarding their plastic surgery. This shows them that we care.”



About Dr.Bruce K Smith M.D

Houston based plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce K. Smith is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been in practice since 1990.He is dedicated to providing his patients with the high quality care. In addition to his private cosmetic practice, he is an active member of a numerous renowned Plastic surgery associations.



Contact:



http://www.smithplasticsurgery.com/

1315 St Joseph Pkwy #940

Houston, Texas 77002

Phone: (713) 659-2700