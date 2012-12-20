Smith RV Rentals to Launches Motorhomes Houston Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Motorhomes have become the new trend for adventure seekers and fun lovers across the globe. There are many agencies that provide rental services to people who wish to hire Motorhomes Houston services. Smith RV rentals announced the launch of its new website that provides information on rental services of late model, clean and dependable motorhomes. The site is a one stop shop for people who are looking for RV rentals.



RV rentals units provide facilities that people always wish to have during travel. Inbuilt toilets, color television, shower panels, Central Heating system, Cruise control, basement storage and automatic transmission are some of the key features of an RV. Smith RV rentals specialize in providing sun seekers that can seat up to a 10 people at one go. The RV rentals are therefore a great means to celebrate the weekend getaways and recreational trips.



Smith RV rentals were launched in 1977 and have been serving Houston area successfully in providing RV rentals. The company focuses on delivering excellent customer service and host of service to make the weekend getaway and enjoyable experience for people. Smith RV rentals have been providing people with some excellent motorhomes built with the state of the art facilities to make the travel, a comfortable experience.



Forest River and sunseeker models like 2600, 2900 and 3100ss are some of the best RV models that are known for higher standards and reliability. Each of the above mentioned models have different capacities and vary in terms of facilities that are available for people. For those who wish to experience weekend getaways or holidays in style, RV’s are the best option to choose.



RV’s that are available in the market today are well equipped and are technically superior. In order to provide the best of driving experience, these vehicles come with advanced engine to power up the unit and other amenities inside it. Smith RV rental agency provides RV’s that are built with Ford Triton V10 engines that can ensure a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.



Motorhomes houston are a new way of living. Adventure seeking people who love to travel find this vehicle as a convenient means to enjoy the journey without any hurdles. With modern and state of art technology, the driving experience in these luxury vehicles is amazing. Camping grounds for people who own motorhomes are also available in many private and public places in the US. Reservations for camping and for rental services can be made to through the website.



Smith RV rentals are one of the reputed companies that provide the best support for adventure seekers and tourists in choosing the best motorhomes. The company is located at 540 W. Gulf Bank Rd. Houston, TX 77037



For more information on camping and motorhomes Houston, log on to http://www.smithrvrentals.com or call at 281-447-4263. For reservations, contact reservation office in Houston area of in US at 281-447-4263 or 1-800-326-4289.



Media Contact:

Smith RV rentals