Smith Store It Offers Free Storage to Domestic Violence Victims

Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Smith Store It, a Huntsville-based 500-unit self-storage facility, has taken a generous step toward supporting victims of domestic violence, with an offer of three free months of storage. The company provides climate-controlled units in a secure environment in a variety of sizes to meet all types of storage requirements. The recent offer to women who are displaced as a result of a domestic violence situation is a gesture of goodwill to support this at-risk population. Free storage of one’s possessions is offered to make the transition to safer housing faster and less stressful.



Brent Smith, owner of Smith Store It, explained the rationale behind this offer. "Domestic violence is a horrible situation for any person to face, and we recognize that it brings a host of challenges to victims, beyond simply leaving the situation. Our offer of free storage for three months is our way of letting the community and any victims know that we support them and are here to help them reach a safer place."



Based on standard storage rates, the company is donating the equivalent of $2,070.00 a month to this project. If individuals require more than the initial three-month period, prices can be negotiated at that time.



About Smith Store It

Smith Store It is a state-of-the-art storage facility with a range of sizes and optional unit features. Two locations in the Huntsville area offer video-camera monitoring of tenants and traffic, as well as coded access to computer-controlled gates, that only a tenant can operate during typical hours of operations. All units are constructed using steel and metal without any wood, which can attract common pests. Smith Store It has a focus on delivering excellent customer service and is a proud supporter of its local community. For more information, visit: http://www.smithstoreit.com/.