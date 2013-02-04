Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SWHC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SWHC) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SWHC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Smith & Wesson Holding’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $342.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2011 to $412.00 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss of $82.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2011 turned into a Net Income of $16.11 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012.



Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SWHC) grew from as low as $2.52 per share in September 2011 to as high as $11.015 per share in September 2012.



The compensation of certain top officials at Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation increased significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $493,000 in 2011 to over $2.89 million in 2012 and the Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer’s pay increased from over $640,000 in 2011 to over $1.18 million in 2012.



On Jan. 31, 2013, NASDAQ:SWHC shares closed at $8.60 per share.



