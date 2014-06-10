Smithfield, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Big Mike Bail Bonds, a Smithfield based bail bonds company, is excited to launch their new website.



Big Mike Bails Bonds is an established bail bonding company with offices in Smithfield, Raleigh, Clinton, and Kenansville, NC. Michael Sinclair, owner of Big Mike Bail Bonds says: “I’m excited to be working with TheeDesign to grow my business.”



Knowing they needed a greater online presence in order to attract new clients, Big Mike Bail Bonds reached out to TheeDesign Studio to begin the web design process. TheeDesign Studio’s team of experienced and knowledgeable web designers and developers were able to create a fresh, clean and easy-to-use website that will allow Big Mike Bail Bonds to reach consumers throughout their target market.



Their new site is built on WordPress, a high-end and functional content management system, giving Big Mike Bail Bonds the ability to maintain and update their site with just a few clicks. Their site is search engine friendly, helping search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo index and increase their search engine visibility.



TheeDesign Studio will also be managing the internet marketing campaign for Big Mike Bail Bonds, which includes SEO (search engine optimization) and PPC (pay per click advertising.)



About Big Mike Bail Bonds

Big Mike Bail Bonds is a bail bonding agency that started in Smithfield, NC. Their licensed professionals offer bonds to get your loved ones out of jail for as little as 5% down. Big Mike Bail Bonds is there for you when bad things happen to good people. For more information, please call 919-934-5656 or visit http://www.bigmikebailbonds.com/.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award winning full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization and internet marketing. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com/.