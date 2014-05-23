Smithfield Yoga Center to Offer 300 Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training

Smithfield, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Yoga Connection in Smithfield is pleased to announce their 300 hour Advanced Yoga Teacher training. The classes are offered on weekends from Friday night until Sunday evening. This progressive program is set up so that yogis can begin their training at any time between April and December.



The training is offered for current 200 hour yoga teachers that would like to develop a deeper view of yoga. The students will earn a Yoga Alliance 500-RYT certification upon successful completion of the course. Applicants need to have already earned their 200 hour teacher training from any Yoga Alliance accredited school.



“The advantage of offering a separate 300 hour training is the yogi gets the chance to train in a different studio with new teachers,” says Martha Catz, owner of The Yoga Connection. “They may use this opportunity to change their focus to something more specialized than in their previous 200-hour yoga training.”



The Yoga Connection offers the additional 300-hour training because their belief is that bringing new students into the school adds dimension and increases knowledge for all. Sharing of information is critical to increasing understanding of issues, conditions and perspectives. They feel that it takes time for yogis to determine, after some experience, a more clear direction of their own perspective on teaching.



About The Yoga Connection

The Yoga Connection has been offering yoga, mindful awareness meditation, teacher trainings and workshops, massage therapy, and yoga therapy in Johnston County, NC for nearly 10 years. Find out more at http://theyogaconnectionnc.com